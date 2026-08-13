/1 stranger, 42 days, 80 million lives: The man who split India and fled

Sir Cyril Radcliffe drew the India-Pakistan border in 1947 after arriving in India as a stranger. Here is how the Radcliffe Line was made in just weeks.
In 1947, millions of people waited to learn whether their homes would be in India or Pakistan. The answer came only after independence. At the centre was British lawyer Sir Cyril Radcliffe, who had never visited India before. Given only weeks to draw the new border, he worked with maps, records and political arguments as violence spread across the subcontinent.
Radcliffe was a British barrister who had never visited South Asia before being chosen to chair the Boundary Commissions for Punjab and Bengal.
His lack of local ties was seen as a strength because British officials believed he could act without favouring one community. But it also meant that a man unfamiliar with the region was given the task of dividing areas with complex social, economic and religious ties.
Radcliffe arrived in India on July 8, 1947. Britain was preparing to transfer power on August 15, leaving him less than six weeks to complete the work.
The boundary was not based only on religion. The commissions considered majority populations along with other factors, including existing administrative boundaries, railways, roads and irrigation systems.
Punjab presented some of the hardest choices. Lahore, a Muslim-majority city with large Hindu and Sikh populations, went to Pakistan. Amritsar went to India.
Radcliffe also had to consider Punjab's canal network. His award noted that irrigation and railway systems could not always be kept within one country, creating problems for the two new states.
Radcliffe completed the boundary awards shortly before independence, but they were officially published on August 17, two days after India and Pakistan became independent.
The delay remains controversial. Historians have offered different explanations for the decision, including concerns about the impact of the announcement on independence celebrations and fears of unrest. The exact reasoning remains debated.
For ordinary people, the timing was devastating. Many did not know which country their villages or homes would belong to until after independence.
Once the boundary became known, millions began moving across the new border. Muslims largely moved towards Pakistan, while many Hindus and Sikhs moved towards India.
The migration was accompanied by widespread violence. Families were separated, homes were abandoned and communities that had lived together for generations were divided. Estimates of the number of displaced people vary, but Partition is widely regarded as one of the largest forced migrations of the 20th century.
Radcliffe knew that his decision would make him unpopular. In a letter written around the time of independence, he expressed concern that millions would blame him.
"Nobody in India will love me for my award... there will be roughly 80 million people with a grievance who will begin looking for me. I do not want them to find me."
Radcliffe left India soon after completing his work and never returned. Accounts also say he destroyed many of his papers, leaving limited records of his private deliberations.
Radcliffe did not decide to partition British India. That decision came from a much wider political process involving the British government, the Indian National Congress, the Muslim League and other political forces.
His role was to turn that political decision into a physical boundary between India and Pakistan.
The Radcliffe Line was meant to be an administrative boundary. Instead, it became a line that divided families, communities, farms and economic networks.
Radcliffe spent only a few weeks in India, but the border he helped draw became one of the most important and disputed boundaries in South Asia.
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