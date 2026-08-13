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1 stranger, 42 days, 80 million lives: The man who split India and fled

Sir Cyril Radcliffe drew the India-Pakistan border in 1947 after arriving in India as a stranger. Here is how the Radcliffe Line was made in just weeks.

 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
1 stranger, 42 days, 80 million lives: The man who split India and fled
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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