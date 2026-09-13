/‘80% of Indians eat non-veg’: Rahul Gandhi’s viral dig at Modi’s pure-veg BRICS dinner menu

BRICS Summit 2026: Taking a dig at the menu served at the BRICS gala dinner in New Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Indian non-vegetarian food should have been included at an event meant to showcase the country’s culinary traditions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted BRICS leaders and other dignitaries at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday (September 12) evening. The dinner menu included a selection of vegetarian dishes from different parts of the country.
Gandhi questioned the absence of non-vegetarian dishes in a post on X, “For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature."
For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 13, 2026
Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature. pic.twitter.com/8f6ziKjLan
The menu featured regional dishes, traditional Indian flavours and food inspired by the culinary traditions of Old Delhi.
The starters included Khandvi Mille-Feuille, a steamed gram-flour preparation served with kesar mango, yoghurt dressing and micro-greens. Another starter was Khumb Galouti, a pan-grilled mushroom kebab served on sheermal.
The main course included Paneer Lababdar and Gucchi Marmik, a dish featuring Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus.
Guests were also served Carrot Bean Poriyal and Thakkali Belle Saaru, along with millet pulao, beetroot raita and assorted Indian breads.
The dessert menu included Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi. Shahtoot Firni, topped with mulberries and gold leaf, was another dessert served at the dinner.
Gandhi's post called attention to the absence of non-vegetarian Indian dishes from the menu. He said such food deserved a place at a dinner presented as a showcase of India's food traditions.
The dinner was held during the 2026 BRICS Summit, which brought together leaders of the expanded grouping in New Delhi. India is holding the BRICS chairship this year.
The summit ended with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, covering international governance, trade and investment, food and energy security, healthcare, disaster resilience, technology and critical supply chains.
India also pushed cooperation in areas such as health, agriculture, technology and disaster management, along with greater support for the Global South and resilient supply chains.
The New Delhi meeting also covered reforms in international institutions and plans for greater economic and strategic cooperation among BRICS members.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.