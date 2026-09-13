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‘80% of Indians eat non-veg’: Rahul Gandhi’s viral dig at Modi’s pure-veg BRICS dinner menu

The Congress leader questioned the all-vegetarian spread and said Indian non-vegetarian cuisine should have been included. The dinner menu included dishes such as Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik, millet pulao, Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi and Shahtoot Firni.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
‘80% of Indians eat non-veg’: Rahul Gandhi’s viral dig at Modi’s pure-veg BRICS dinner menu
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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