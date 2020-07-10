80-year-old lawyer dies of heart attack in Supreme Court chamber, no medical help received

New Delhi: An 80-year-old lawyer, SK Dhingra died in his chamber from a heart attack in the Supreme Court premises on Thursday (July 10, 2020). People present in the court premises did not come forward to help fearing coronavirus.

Dhingra was practicing in the Supreme Court for nearly 50 years. He went to his chamber in connection with some work and suddenly his health started deteriorating. The clerk soon informed the medical help team in the Supreme court to get assistance but no physician was present in the dispensary.

Later, the information was conveyed to Dhingra's daughter who reached the lawyer's chamber. However, she also had to face trouble to reach his chamber as police staff did not let her car enter from Gate B which is the exit gate of the Supreme court. She later had to reach the chamber on foot.

The incident has raised a question on the medical facility in India's topmost court and the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association passed a resolution demanding the Chief Justice to take action against the policemen who prevented Dhingra's daughter car from entering the out gate and unavailability of proper medical assistance for lawyers in the court premises.