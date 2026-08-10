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  • /80th Independence Day: Red Fort to echo 'Vande Mataram' for 1st time, spotlight 'Yuva Shakti'

80th Independence Day: Red Fort to echo 'Vande Mataram' for 1st time, spotlight 'Yuva Shakti'

In a major shift for the national event on August 15, the National Song 'Vande Mataram' will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the very first time.
 

Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
80th Independence Day: Red Fort to echo 'Vande Mataram' for 1st time, spotlight 'Yuva Shakti'
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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