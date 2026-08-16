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'80th year of Independence to be year of economic freedom for Punjab’s women': CM Bhagwant Mann

He said that this spirit of empowerment is being extended across Punjab through transformative education and healthcare, employment for the youth, canal water reaching the fields, a decisive fight against drugs and stronger public safety, while preserving the peace, brotherhood and communal harmony that define Punjab.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
'80th year of Independence to be year of economic freedom for Punjab’s women': CM Bhagwant Mann

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