/'80th year of Independence to be year of economic freedom for Punjab’s women': CM Bhagwant Mann

After unfurling the national Tricolour at the state-level function marking the 80th Independence Day at Cantt Board Stadium, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the 80th year of Independence will be the year of economic freedom for Punjab’s women, as for the first time, mothers and daughters are gaining the freedom to spend their own money according to their wishes, with more than 65 lakh women already receiving Samman Rashi out of the 74.59 lakh women registered under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that, walking in the footsteps of the great national heroes, his government is making tireless efforts to fulfil their aspirations, ensure the welfare of all and build a prosperous and ‘Rangla Punjab’ by fulfilling every promise made to the people.