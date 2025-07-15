86.32% Enumeration Forms Collected So Far In Bihar SIR: ECI

NEW DELHI: With ten more days left for the last date of submission of the filled Enumeration Forms (EFs) in the ongoing Bihar SIR out of the 7,89,69,844 electors in Bihar, Enumeration Forms (EFs) of 6,81,67,861 or 86.32 per cent have been collected, a press release said. According to a press release by the Election Commission of India (ECI), accounting for the deceased, permanently shifted, and people enrolled in more than one place, the EF collection phase of the SIR has covered 90.84 per cent of the nearly 7.9 crore strong electorate in Bihar. Only 9.16 per cent of electors remain to submit their filled EFs before the July 25 deadline.

Sparing no effort to ensure that all eligible electors are included in the draft electoral roll, the third round of household visits by the nearly 1 lakh BLOs will soon begin to collect the filled Enumeration Forms (EFs) of the remaining electors in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. The BLOs shall again visit those households where the electors were temporarily absent in the previous visits.

Special camps have been established in all the 5,683 wards of` all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Bihar and newspaper advertisements issued to ensure that the remaining electors fill their EFs well in time and have their names also included in the Draft ER to be published on August 1, 2025, the press release said.

Such electors are also being encouraged by the BLOs to fill up their forms online (as per para 3(d) of SIR guidelines) using their mobile phones through the ECINet App or through the online form on voters.eci.gov.in. Through ECINet, the electors can also fill their EFs online and search for their names in the 2003 ER wherever applicable. The electors can also connect with their election officials, including their BLOs, using the ECINet App.

Uploading of forms on ECINet has further picked up with over 6.20 crore Enumeration Forms uploaded in the platform as at 6.00 PM today. A new module to check the status of submission of their EFs will be live tonight on voters.eci.gov.in. The BLOs are being supported in their efforts by the 1.5 Lakh BLAs appointed by all political parties, each one of whom can certify and submit up to 50 EFs per day. To ensure that no eligible urban voter is left out the ER, special camps are also being set up in all the 5,683 wards of all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Bihar, the release said.