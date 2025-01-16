8th Pay Commisison News: Hours after Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of the 8th Pay Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared his thoughts on the issue that will impact over one crore people. Taking to X, PM Modi said that the NDA government's decision to constitute the eighth pay commission will boost consumption and improve the quality of life. PM Modi said that it will benefit government employees who work to build 'Viksit Bharat'.

While many government departments often remain at the receiving end for their lethargic attitude, PM Modi's positive remark is being seen as a veiled appeal to the central government employees to work towards the nation's development.

PM Modi-led Union Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of about 65 lakh pensioners.

"We are all proud of the efforts of all Government employees, who work to build a Viksit Bharat. The Cabinet's decision on the 8th Pay Commission will improve quality of life and give a boost to consumption," said PM Modi on X.

We are all proud of the efforts of all Government employees, who work to build a Viksit Bharat. The Cabinet's decision on the 8th Pay Commission will improve quality of life and give a boost to consumption. https://t.co/4DCa5skxNG January 16, 2025

Since 1947, seven Pay Commissions have been constituted, with the latest one implemented in 2016.

The term of the 7th Pay Commission is set to conclude in 2026. To ensure adequate time for receiving and reviewing recommendations, the process of establishing the 8th Pay Commission will begin in 2025, the minister stated.

He emphasized that initiating the setup in 2025 would allow the new Pay Commission to submit its recommendations well before the 7th Pay Commission's term ends.

Pay Commissions conduct extensive consultations with central and state governments, as well as other stakeholders, before finalizing their recommendations. They play a crucial role in determining salary structures, benefits, and allowances for government employees. Most state-owned organizations also follow the recommendations of these commissions.

The 7th Pay Commission was constituted in 2014, and its recommendations were implemented starting January 1, 2016.