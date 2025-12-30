9 Camps, 7 Successes, 1 Objective: How The Indian Army And IAF Decimated Cross-Border Terror In Operation Sindoor

In fresh revelations by the Indian Army regarding India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, major insights have been revealed from the May 2025 operation. Indian Army officials underlined ten major milestones of 2025 as the new year approaches.

On Tuesday, Indian Army officials spoke of 'Operational Employment and Deterrence: Operation Sindoor (May 2025)'. According to the statement made by officials, nine terrorist camps were destroyed in total, the Indian Army managed to neutralise seven camps. Whereas the Indian Air Force destroyed the remaining two camps.

The statement also revealed cross-border threats that were successfully tackled by the Indian Air Defence units, and more than a dozen terror launch pads along the LoC were destroyed using Indian Army ground-based weapons.

The statement also stressed upon the earlier claims made by the Government of India regarding the ceasefire. The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan approached their Indian counterpart requesting for a ceasefire.

The statement read “The Director General of Military Operations of the Indian Army was approached by his Pakistani counterpart with a request for a ceasefire. An understanding was reached to stop firing/military action."

The statement comes in the backdrop of a recent statement made by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, where he confirmed Pakistan’s DGMO approached Indian counterparts for ceasefire after Indian defence forces attacked Nur Khan airbase with mediations from USA and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan's FM during an Interview on a local channel said, “Within 45 Minutes of India’s attack on Nur Khan air base, Saudi Prince Faisal Saab called me and said, Brother, I just understood that you had a call with Rubio, and am I authorized to talk to Jaishankar and tell him that they are ready if you stop,” contradicting continous claims made by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s statement.