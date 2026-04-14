9 dead, several injured in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh



Nine people died and 15 injured in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district of Chhattisgarh, news agency ANI reported citing Sakti district SP Praful Thakur. The injured have been taken to hospital in Raigarh.

Initial reports indicate that around 30 to 40 workers have been seriously injured in the blast.

The explosion is suspected to have been triggered by a boiler malfunction, resulting in significant damage within the plant premises.

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According to eyewitnesses the blast created panic, leading to a stampede-like situation within the facility as workers hurried to safety after the blast.

Confirming the incident, Raigarh SDM Mahesh Sharma said, “A very unfortunate incident happened at the Vedanta plant. Some fellow workers have been injured.”

Emergency response teams and local authorities arrived at the site shortly after the incident to bring the situation under control and initiate rescue efforts.

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the number of casualties or the precise cause of the explosion.

Spokesperson of the Vedanta Power Plant has issued statement over the incident. The Statement reads, "An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhi Tarai plant on the afternoon of 14 April 2026, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL, which operates and maintains the unit. Our immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment for all those affected. We are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities. We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those affected during this difficult time. We request your understanding and time as we gather verified information."