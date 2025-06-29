Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2923728https://zeenews.india.com/india/9-missing-after-cloudburst-hits-uttarkashi-imd-issues-red-alert-for-uttarakhand-2923728.html
NewsIndia
9 MISSING IN UTTARKASHI

9 Missing After Cloudburst Hits Uttarkashi; IMD Issues Red Alert For Uttarakhand

According to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, the cloudburst was triggered by intense rainfall in the region, leading to flash flooding and disruption of road connectivity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2025, 08:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

9 Missing After Cloudburst Hits Uttarkashi; IMD Issues Red Alert For Uttarakhand Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video shared by the Uttarkashi Administration

New Delhi: At least eight to nine workers are reported missing after a cloudburst struck an under-construction hotel site in the Silai Band area along the Barkot–Yamunotri Marg on Saturday. The sudden deluge caused severe damage to the construction site, and the Yamunotri highway has also been impacted, officials said.

According to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, the cloudburst was triggered by intense rainfall in the region, leading to flash flooding and disruption of road connectivity. Rescue and search operations are currently underway to trace the missing workers, with teams navigating through difficult terrain and inclement weather. Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to the site.

"A cloud burst in Baligarh on the Barkot-Yamunotri road of the district has caused heavy damage to an under-construction hotel site. 8-9 workers at the under-construction hotel site are missing. Police, SDRF, and NDRF have left for the spot," Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said.

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage as efforts continue amid challenging weather conditions. Uttarkashi Administration shared a video from the site showing the damage caused in the area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for Sunday and Monday, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at several isolated locations across the hill state.

Authorities have urged residents and pilgrims in the region to exercise caution, as further weather-related disruptions are expected.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK