9 Missing After Cloudburst Hits Uttarkashi; IMD Issues Red Alert For Uttarakhand

New Delhi: At least eight to nine workers are reported missing after a cloudburst struck an under-construction hotel site in the Silai Band area along the Barkot–Yamunotri Marg on Saturday. The sudden deluge caused severe damage to the construction site, and the Yamunotri highway has also been impacted, officials said.

According to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, the cloudburst was triggered by intense rainfall in the region, leading to flash flooding and disruption of road connectivity. Rescue and search operations are currently underway to trace the missing workers, with teams navigating through difficult terrain and inclement weather. Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to the site.

"A cloud burst in Baligarh on the Barkot-Yamunotri road of the district has caused heavy damage to an under-construction hotel site. 8-9 workers at the under-construction hotel site are missing. Police, SDRF, and NDRF have left for the spot," Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said.

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage as efforts continue amid challenging weather conditions. Uttarkashi Administration shared a video from the site showing the damage caused in the area.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand | 8-9 workers staying at an under-construction hotel site went missing after the construction site was damaged due to a cloud burst in Silai Band on Barkot-Yamunotri Marg. Yamunotri Marg has also been affected: Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for Sunday and Monday, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at several isolated locations across the hill state.

Authorities have urged residents and pilgrims in the region to exercise caution, as further weather-related disruptions are expected.