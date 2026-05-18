9 people killed after head-on collision between truck, van in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Nine people were killed and one sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck rammed head-on into a van in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday morning, officials said.

The accident took place near Sisaia on NH-730 under the jurisdiction of the Isanagar police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri. Officials said the collision was so intense that the van was completely destroyed.

While nine people died on the spot, the injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. According to officials, there were about 10 passengers in the van.

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The accident triggered panic in the area, with locals immediately alerting the police. Upon receiving the information, officials soon reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

According to eyewitnesses, the van was travelling from Lakhimpur Kheri towards Sisaia, while the truck was coming from Bahraich, when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The police have taken the bodies of the deceased into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

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Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident, calling it an "unfortunate".

CM Yogi said, "The loss of lives in the unfortunate road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching."

He further said, "Instructions have been issued to the local administration to provide prompt and adequate assistance to the injured and the affected."

जनपद लखीमपुर खीरी में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



स्थानीय प्रशासन को घायलों व पीड़ितों को त्वरित व समुचित सहायता उपलब्ध कराने हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 18, 2026

Earlier, in a separate incident, four people were killed and two others critically injured after a speeding car collided with a combine harvester in Bahraich late Sunday night.

The injured sustained critical injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.

According to officials, the car was travelling from Nepal towards Bahraich when it rammed into the wheat-harvesting machine near Digha More in Brahmnipura.

Police officials inspected the accident site and directed authorities to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.

Speaking about the accident, SP (Rural) D.P. Tiwari, "Following the incident, the bodies were extricated and sent for a post-mortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed, and further legal proceedings are underway."

Investigations into both accidents are currently underway, while further details are awaited.

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