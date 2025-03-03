The 90-hour work-week debate has now gained significant attention not only from the tech sector but also from the film industry. Now, in one of the first political reactions, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has openly shared his stand on the issue. While sharing his views, Yadav also targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In a post directed towards youth, Yadav shared whether the talks are happening to replace humans with robots.

"Those who are advising employees to work for 90 hours, are they talking about replacing humans with robots because humans want to live with their emotions and family? The common man's question is that when the benefits of economic progress are to be reaped by only a few selected people, then whether the economy is of 30 trillion or 100 trillion, what does it matter to the people? True economic justice says that everyone should get the benefits of prosperity equally, but this is not possible under the BJP government," he said in a long post.

On taking a dig at the BJP's $5 trillion economy target, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Only work and life balance can create a mentally healthy environment where the youth can be creative and productive and truly make the country and the world a better place. If BJP's corruption is reduced by even half, the economy will automatically double. The advice of someone who has a hole in his boat to swim is meaningless."

Yadav also questioned those advising 90-hour-work week. "The people giving advice forgot that the entertainment and film industry also adds billions of rupees to the economy. These people probably do not know that entertainment makes people feel refreshed, revived and re-energized, which improves the working quality. These people should not forget that the youth not only have hands and feet or body, they also have a heart that wants to live freely and it is not about working for hours but about working wholeheartedly."

Talking about quality of life and work, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "Quality of work is most important, not quantity. The truth is that the people sitting at the top get the maximum benefit of the hard work of the youth without doing anything, that is why some such people give impractical advice like 'working for 90 hours'. Those who are giving this advice to the youth today, should tell with their hand on their heart whether this idea came to them when they were young and if they did work for 90 hours in their time, then why have we reached such a low trillion dollar economy today."

The 90-hour-work week debate gained attention after key industrialists like Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan and Tesla chief Elon Musk.