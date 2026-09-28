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  • /‘92 witnesses turned hostile, so was the trial fair?’ SC issues notice in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case

‘92 witnesses turned hostile, so was the trial fair?’ SC issues notice in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case

The Supreme Court will examine selected witness statements after the Bombay High Court upheld the acquittal of 22 accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case. The hearing will also revisit how the evidence was assessed during the long-running trial.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
‘92 witnesses turned hostile, so was the trial fair?’ SC issues notice in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case
Image Credit: Sohrabuddin Sheikh with his wife Kausar Bi. (File photo)

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