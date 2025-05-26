95-Century-Old City Discovered Beneath Ocean – Oldest Civilisation Ever?

Ne Delhi: Does the story of human civilization begin where we think? Do the true origins of our societies, cultures and cities stretch back far earlier than the history books suggest and perhaps hidden beneath the very waters we see today? A startling revelation off India’s western coast has led the above questions. It casts shadows over our conventional understanding of the past.

An underwater site in the Gulf of Khambhat has puzzled archaeologists and scientists for more than two decades. It has stirred debate and raised the possibility of a city submerged under the ocean. Is it a myth or the elusive trace of an ancient civilization that could rewrite the timeline of human history?

The Discovery That Shook History

Marine researchers from the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), during a routine pollution survey off India’s coast in 2000, stumbled upon something remarkable. Their sonar equipment revealed geometrically structured and large formations on the seabed. It was something that defied natural explanations. It laid about 120 feet below the water’s surface.

Stretching over five miles in length and two miles in width, this ancient site could be older than any civilization we have historically recognised. Human remains, sculptures, ancient beads and pottery shards, the artifacts found from the depths offer tantalising clues.

Carbon dating of the artifacts reveals that they are nearly 9,500 years old. The discovery pushes the boundaries of human history. This discovery, if verified, could challenge everything we thought we knew about early human settlements – especially in relation to the Indus Valley Civilization that has long been considered one of the oldest known advanced cultures.

A Window Into Prehistoric Civilization

Can this submerged city provide a clue to understand how early societies thrived and developed? The chief geologist for the NIOT team, Dr Badrinaryan Badrinaryan, too believes the same.

According to him, the artifacts point to a civilization lost beneath water because of increasing sea levels at the end of the Ice Age.

Known for its remarkable advanced culture and urban planning, this theory suggests that the Harappan civilization may have evolved from this older “mother culture”. This, if true, may upend the prevailing belief that well-organised societies did not exist before 5500 BCE.

Of course, the idea of a submerged city is not new. Myths and legends suggest that entire civilizations disappeared beneath the waves. But the discovery of such an ancient site presents a real-world mystery that potentially has enormous implications for our understanding of human development.

Ongoing Debate

Several scholars are convinced with the exiting discovery. Experts such as Dr. Akko Parpola and Dr. Iravatham Mahadevan have cast doubt on the interpretations.

Though Dr. Mahadevan argues that certain structures seem man-made, yet he cautions that the artifacts might have been carried by ancient rivers and not necessarily pointing to a lost city.

Similarly, Dr. Parpola has questioned the reliability of carbon dating. He says that natural processes might have influenced the patterns and shapes on the seafloor.

The debate highlights the complexities of interpreting underwater archaeological sites. The ocean is a harsh and ever-changing environment, and distinguishing between human-made structures and natural formations is no easy task.

Can This Discovery Redefine History?

Can this discovery lead to rewriting of the history of early civilizations? The Gulf of Khambhat site, if confirmed, will suggest the existence of a culture far older than the Indus Valley. It can also prompt us to reevaluate the factors – which shaped ancient societies.

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and natural disasters could have submerged civilizations long before the first written records emerged.

Researchers are exploring this submerged enigma as the world watches in anticipation. The idea that ancient human civilization might have evolved in ways we have not yet fully comprehend can lead us to untold histories. The Gulf of Khambhat is considered to be the first chapter of a much larger story – which has been hidden beneath the waves for thousands of years.