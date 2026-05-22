97 of the world’s 100 hottest cities are in India - here’s why temperatures are soaring

India is experiencing an unrelenting heatwave that has once again placed it at the center of global weather extremes.

97 out of the top 100 hottest cities in the world on Friday afternoon were in India, as an intense heatwave swept across northern, central and eastern regions of the country, driving temperatures beyond 45°C by noon.

According to AQI.in, Indian cities overwhelmingly dominated the global list of the top 100 hottest locations at 2:50 pm IST, with Balangir in Odisha recording the highest temperature at 48°C.

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97 out of 100 hottest cities in the world in India

Indian cities accounted for 97 of the world’s 100 hottest locations on Friday afternoon. Balangir in Odisha recorded the highest temperature at 48°C, followed by Sasaram in Bihar at 48°C and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh at 47°C. Humidity levels in several cities remained between 6 and 8 per cent, placing conditions in the “extreme hot” category.

The only non-Indian cities in the global top-100 list were three locations in Nepal, Dhangadhi, ranked 23rd, Nepalgunj at 34th, and Lumbini Sanskritik at 76th, where temperatures ranged from 45°C to 46°C. Barring these three Nepalese cities, every other location on the list was from India.

Other cities featuring in the global top-100 hottest locations included Muzaffarnagar and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Patiala in Punjab, Warangal in Telangana, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, all recording temperatures of 46°C.

Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Dhanbad in Jharkhand and Chandigarh registered 45°C, while Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures of 44°C.

Cities in states like Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana are recording temperatures soaring to 47°C or higher, outpacing hotspots in Sudan, Chad, Iran, and the Middle East.

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Heat-related illness rising

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported more than 300 suspected cases of heat-related illnesses between early March and mid-May, according to the state health department, Reuters reported.

State authorities have urged people to avoid venturing outdoors between 11 am and 4 pm, cautioning that heatwave conditions and extreme temperatures are most severe during these hours.

The intense heat has also resulted in long queues of patients suffering from dehydration and diarrhoea at hospitals across several parts of the country, while water shortages have been reported in Gujarat, according to news agency ANI.

IMD issues Read and Orange alerts

This is part of a broader trend. India has seen a sharp increase in heatwave days and intensity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts across northern, central, and eastern regions, warning of conditions persisting for days due to a vast heat dome, dry winds, and climate patterns.

Power demand has surged to record levels (270.82 GW on Thursday) as air conditioners and coolers run nonstop. This surpasses the previous all-time high of 265.44 GW recorded a day earlier.

The severe weather conditions are being fuelled by persistent dry northwesterly winds, clear skies and the delayed arrival of pre-monsoon relief across vast stretches of the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Delhi and the National Capital Region are also witnessing intense heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department warning that temperatures may rise to 45°C in the coming days.

The heatwave has extended from Odisha through Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra, forming what meteorologists describe as a massive “heat dome” over the subcontinent. In the Vidarbha region, several cities have already recorded temperatures exceeding 46°C this week.

Climate change: A key driver of rising heatwave

Climate change is a key driver. Asia is warming faster than the global average, and India's pre-monsoon temperatures are rising. Experts link this to greenhouse gas emissions, urbanization (creating heat islands), and reduced vegetation. Records show 2024 and 2025 as among the hottest years globally, with 2026 continuing the pattern. Heat-related illnesses are rising, straining hospitals, especially among outdoor workers, children, and the elderly. Dehydration and exhaustion cases have spiked.

The human cost is high. Schools have shifted timings, outdoor work is curtailed during peak hours, and authorities urge hydration and shade. Long-term, this raises concerns about agriculture, water scarcity, and migration.

While not every day sees a complete Indian sweep of the top 50, the frequency is alarming and signals a new normal. If your city is in the Indo-Gangetic plains or central India, chances are high it's feeling the brunt or appearing on these lists.