97-year-old with heart ailments, hypertension beats COVID-19 in Chennai

Chennai: On a day when Tamil Nadu has witnessed the record number of COVID-19 cases breaching 40,000 mark, there’s also a miracle recovery of a 97-year-old man with health complications.

Krishna Murti, aged 97, was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai on May 30, after he tested Covid-19 positive. The patient had shown symptoms such as fever, cough, and mild breathlessness. Adding to the complications was his history of hypertension and coronary heart disease.

A statement from the hospital said that he was provided with Oxygen support to aid in breathing and special assistance to help him eat and move. He was provided a high protein vegetarian meals.

Shortly after admission, his fever is said to have reduced, while breathing also improved. Later, he was able to have his own meals and move on his own.

“Kauvery hospital has now successfully treated and discharged over 200 patients and Mr. Krishna is our oldest patient so far. Taking his case as an example we wish to tell people to not fall prey to fear and lose hope” Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, Senior Consultant - Infectious Diseases said.

The patient was later discharged after his COVID-19 test results returned negative.

Tamil Nadu has seen a total of 40698 COVID-19 cases of which 18281 are active. Chennai alone has seen a total of 28924 cases of which 13906 are active. Tamil Nadu’s recovery rate has hovered around 50%, and currently, 22,047 persons have recovered from the virus.