/9,909 forgotten Punjabi soldiers found after a century: How their World War I sacrifice was acknowledged

New Delhi: For more than a century, thousands of Punjabi soldiers who fought and died during the First World War had no official record recognising their sacrifice. Now, their names are being added to one of the world’s largest war memorial databases. It is aimed at giving long-overdue recognition to the soldiers whose stories were lost for generations.
Researchers have identified 9,909 soldiers from the British Indian Army whose names are being added to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) database of war dead. The discovery came after years of work by volunteers who searched through old military registers across Punjab to trace the identities of soldiers who served under the British Empire during the war.
The effort has also helped families discover the fate of relatives who never returned home after leaving for the battlefield.
For Leicester-based dentist Sunny Palahi, the search brought a personal connection. He had been trying to find information about his great-grandfather, Kesar Singh, for years. The only detail his family knew was that he had gone to fight in the First World War and never came back.
Researchers later contacted him and told him that his great-grandfather’s name had been found in recently examined records and would now be included in the official CWGC database.
During the First World War, around 1.4 million people from the Indian subcontinent, which now includes India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, served in the British Indian Army. After the war, officials travelled across Punjab’s towns and villages to record the names of around 320,000 soldiers from the region.
However, after the Partition of 1947 divided Punjab between India and Pakistan, many records became difficult to access and several soldiers’ stories faded from public memory.
In Lahore Museum in Pakistan, dozens of old leather-bound registers still hold handwritten records, with each register carrying the name of a village. Members of the UK Punjab Heritage Association began a long-running project to digitise and study these documents, eventually helping identify thousands of missing names.
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has supported the project and described it as the biggest update to its records since the Second World War.
According to CWGC historians, most of the 9,909 newly identified soldiers were men who died from injuries away from the battlefield. Under the rules followed by the British Indian government at the time, they were not given the status of war dead.
That decision has now been changed, allowing their names to be formally included in the records.
Among the newly recognised soldiers, around 25 per cent were Sikh, 25 per cent Hindu and around 40 per cent Muslim.
The CWGC said the addition of these names is part of an effort to present the First World War as an international conflict rather than one viewed mainly through a European lens. The organisation said future memorial work should show the full scale of the war and recognise the contribution of communities from across the world.
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