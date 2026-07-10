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9,909 forgotten Punjabi soldiers found after a century: How their World War I sacrifice was acknowledged

Researchers have identified 9,909 soldiers from the British Indian Army whose names are being added to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) database of war dead.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 04:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 04:36 AM IST
9,909 forgotten Punjabi soldiers found after a century: How their World War I sacrifice was acknowledged
Image Credit: (Photo: Creative Commons)

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