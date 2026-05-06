Opinion: How TMC dug its own grave in West Bengal: Inch by inch, year by year

Bengal Election Results: The political landscape of West Bengal has fundamentally shifted. While Mamata Banerjee’s imaginative subsidies and doles like Lakshmir Bhandar successfully sustained millions for over a decade, handouts could not outlast systemic corruption and lawlessness. The TMC, which ruled the state with an absolute majority for 15 years, has now been reduced to 80 seats. Underneath the welfare facade, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was systematically digging its own grave, inch by inch, through institutionalised extortion and arrogance.

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Institutionalized Extortion: From Tolls to 'Danda Tax'

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At the core of the public’s wrath was the brazen culture of Tolabazi (extortion) and hafta vasooli. Corruption wasn’t hidden; it was a parallel economy. On the Siliguri highway, the Fulbari toll booth was notoriously operated not by the NHAI, but by TMC henchmen collecting illegal levies. This pattern extended across state lines through the infamous "danda tax," where the TMC government extorted every truck entering Bengal from other states, issuing official-looking slips under the guise of "other charges."

No more cutmoney culture,

Daily cutmoney of 100-200 rs was forced on each bus by TMC unions,

From today only 30rs Parking charge as per govt rule will be charged.

Arambagh pic.twitter.com/7b11wUnaiA — IronHeart (@iron_heart9) May 5, 2026

सिलीगुड़ी हाईवे पर एक फुलवारी टोल बूथ था जो तृणमूल कांग्रेस का अपना टोल बूथ था



वह टोल नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी या बंगाल गवर्नमेंट स्टेट हाईवे अथॉरिटी नहीं वसूलती थी



बल्कि बंगाल सरकार की देखरेख में तृणमूल कांग्रेस वसूलती थी



और वहां ₹400 कैश लिए जाते थे



बीजेपी के जीतते ही… pic.twitter.com/XET4IxJia9 — Jitendra pratap singh (@jpsin1) May 5, 2026

In urban pockets, public transport was bled dry, with TMC-backed unions forcing a daily "cut-money" tax of Rs 100–Rs 200 on every single bus. Meanwhile, real estate became a hostage negotiation. Neighbourhood goons demanded hefty ‘fees’ if a resident merely repaired a roof, while a slick, multi-tier ‘payment per square foot’ system forced real estate promoters to line the pockets of multiple tiers of TMC leaders.

Also Read: West Bengal election results decoded: Did SIR drive BJP’s massive win? Data tells the story

The Opulence of the Local Neta vs. Youth Despair

This relentless extortion created a glaring, infuriating wealth gap. The tired, unemployed, or underpaid young man delivering food for Swiggy or earning pennies riding a Rapido bike noticed exactly where the money went. He watched his local TMC leader—who once lived in a tiny, leaky shack—effortlessly move into a lavish three-storey mansion, while they struggled for daily needs.

As leaders encroached upon public spaces like parks, local police and municipal authorities fawned upon them. Together, they packed and blocked every square foot of public thoroughfares with illegal hawkers for steady kickbacks, completely destroying civic life.

Abhishek Banerjee’s mansion looks like it is mocking the slum on the opposite pavement. These lesser human beings used to be heckled now and then by his security detail and the police, as his birthday would be celebrated “15 times a year”, a settler says. pic.twitter.com/omUnZnvQgU — Surajit Dasgupta (@surajitdasgupta) May 5, 2026

Cultural Backlash, Violence, and the Reclaiming of Bengal

The overreach wasn’t just financial; it became deeply social and political. In several Muslim-majority pockets, majoritarian appeasement led to temples being forced shut—a flashpoint highlighted when the iconic Durga Temple in Asansol finally reopened following the BJP's recent Bengal victory. Furthermore, years of suppressed anger over horrific post-poll violence and rampant rape incidents broke the fear barrier among the electorate.

यह तृणमूल कांग्रेस का एक नेता श्यामल मित्रा है इसे ग्रामीण लोग ही मार रहे हैं



इसे जो मार रहे हैं उसमें कोई भी बीजेपी का कार्यकर्ता नहीं है



यह टोलाबाजी करता था इसके गांव में जो कोई मकान बनाता था या कोई निर्माण काम करता था तो यह डिसाइड करता था कि वह सीमेंट सरिया रेती कहां से… pic.twitter.com/XdFFQPXAOD — Jitendra pratap singh (@jpsin1) May 5, 2026

The immediate aftermath of the election results captures a symbolic collapse. TMC had previously encroached upon and seized opposition strongholds; today, resilient Left and Congress workers are actively reclaiming their party offices from fleeing TMC cadres. The ‘cut-money’ culture has been decisively rejected. By choosing greed over governance, the TMC didn't just lose an election—it meticulously engineered its own downfall.

Which party does this women worker belong to, who is seen breaking the locks of the TMC Jangipur party office?



And what kind of slogans are being raised by the people standing behind her? pic.twitter.com/yttp28iK4P — Prof. इलाहाबादी ( نور ) (@ProfNoorul) May 5, 2026

From Socialism to Henchmanship

The TMC goons' fear was such that people feared in expressing their faith, carrying out renovations for their own homes, struggling to get their lands encroached upon by the TMC goons and forced to pay cut money to the TMC workers. The public apathy was brewing the sentiment against the Mamata Government, which she failed to see. The fall was imminent, the public was waiting only for a fair chance, which they got with 2.5 lakh central forces guarding the state during the polls. The result is out for everyone to see.