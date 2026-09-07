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‘A 1,000-year flood is waiting’: Expert issues warning for India’s Himalayas after deadly Nepal flash flood

A Nepal GLOF shows the risks facing India’s Himalayan states, where glacier collapses and lake outbursts could cause severe flooding. Scientists want stronger monitoring, safer construction and faster warning systems.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
‘A 1,000-year flood is waiting’: Expert issues warning for India’s Himalayas after deadly Nepal flash flood
Image Credit: Himalayan glacial lake at risk of outburst. (Photo: ICIMOD)

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‘A 1,000-year flood is waiting’: Expert issues warning for India’s Himalayas after deadly Nepal flash flood
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