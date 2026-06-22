/A 12-year-old boy in UP arrested for rape of an infant after exposure to pornographic content

In a deeply disturbing incident, a 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping his nine-month-old niece in Uttar Pradesh’s Gulariha police station in Gorakhpur district. Police said the juvenile confessed that he had consumed alcohol and watched pornographic content before committing the crime.
The shocking assault took place late Friday night or early Saturday. According to various media reports, the infant was sleeping beside her mother when the boy, who had recently returned from Chandigarh, kidnapped her and took her to a secluded spot around 500 metres away in a field. He abandoned the bleeding child near a tin shed.
After launching an extensive search for the infant, the family discovered her in the morning in a painful state and rushed her to BRD Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed sexual assault. The baby remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.
During questioning, the 12-year-old reportedly admitted to the crime, blaming the influence of alcohol and explicit videos. A per Police, the accused's phone contained over 50 obscene videos and evidence of browsing more than 100 pornographic websites.
A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the juvenile has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.
The incident sparked concern over easy access to pornography among minors and its potential impact on young minds.
The police are also investigating how the minor accessed alcohol and pornographic material.
Authorities have appealed to parents to keep a close watch on children’s mobile phone usage and limit exposure to inappropriate content.
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