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  • /A 12-year-old boy in UP arrested for rape of an infant after exposure to pornographic content

A 12-year-old boy in UP arrested for rape of an infant after exposure to pornographic content

The accused's phone contained over 50 obscene videos and evidence of browsing more than 100 pornographic websites.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
A 12-year-old boy in UP arrested for rape of an infant after exposure to pornographic content
Image Credit: Representative Image

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