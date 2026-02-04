A chilling repeat? Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide brings back memories of online games addiction-linked cases

Ghaziabad horror: A case that has sent shockwaves across the nation has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building. Meanwhile, police also recovered a suicide note in which the girls reportedly said they could not live without online Korean games.

According to IANS, the incident occurred around 2 am in Bharat City Society. The initial reports suggest that the three sisters, aged 16, 14, and 12, jumped together from the ninth floor. Notably, the exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known, and an investigation is underway.

Police investigation underway

ACP Atul Kumar informed that the girls were identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12). They were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

"Today, we got information that around 2:15 am, three girls from the Bharat City society had jumped to death from their balcony. Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar. They died after jumping off from the 9th floor. They were taken to Loni Hospital, where they were declared dead," the police official said.

A chilling reminder?

The incident has once again raised concerns about the influence of online content and games on minors.

In August 2025, a Class 10 student died by suicide after his parents took away his phone due to his addiction to the popular online game 'PUBG' in Telangana’s Nirmal district.

Meanwhile, according to an ANI report dated August 3, 2025, the body of a 10-year-old boy was found hanging from a dupatta on an iron pipe in his house at Ambika Vihar Colony in Delhi. The officials had suspected an angle of online gaming addiction.

IANS reported that, in a separate incident last year, a 12-year-old schoolboy in the UK tragically died after apparently attempting to recreate a hanging scene from the Netflix series Squid Game as a prank. The child was found dead at his family home in Glasshoughton, West Yorkshire, during his younger brother's First Holy Communion.

What did the father say?

Chetan Kumar, their father, told IANS that he was devastated after seeing a note left by his daughters. He also added that he was unaware what games his daughters were playing, and if these had forced them to do some kind of task.

The note, he said, had a message for him which read as: "Sorry, Papa... we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, and you can't make us leave it. That's why we are committing suicide."

As per officials, further investigation is underway.

(with agencies' inputs)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).