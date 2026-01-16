A Constitutional Force: How Professionalism And Restraint Define The Indian Army

The legitimacy of the Indian military establishment lies in its being disciplined, restrained and subject to the control of the civil authority.

In the South Asian context, the relationship between the civil and military bureaucracies offers a cautionary tale. In Pakistan, the military has intervened several times in the governance process since the country’s inception.

Bangladesh’s civil-military relationship has been tumultuous too. However, India offers an exception that is so regular that it calls for an analysis that goes beyond the boundaries of the exceptional. For seven decades, the Indian military has functioned with strict institutional distances between the military and politics, without either coup attempts or constitutional crises.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Constitutional Architecture and Military Oversight

The rationale informing this restraint comes not from the qualities of individual leaders but from the structure of constitutionalism and the ethos of the military. Article 53 of the Constitution of India states that the Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces shall be the President of India, and such command shall be exercised in accordance with the law. These ethos are reflected in the corresponding organizational structure in which the chains of command are hierarchical, passing through the constitutional schema and through the civil political leadership of the State. The Constitution states that Parliament may, by the provision of Article 33, restrict the application of the fundamental rights to the members of the armed forces because in the military, there are limits to freedom beyond the ordinary society’s norms because it represents the acceptance of subordination to the State.

The Framework of Professional Autonomy

Samuel Huntington's theory of objective civilian control provides the analytical framework for understanding India's model. This approach, different from subjective control, maximises military professionalism while maintaining civilian supremacy. Huntington's framework consists of three elements: expertise in national defence, institutional responsibility for military affairs, and corporateness that prevents the armed forces from pursuing institutional political interests. A professional military, properly constituted, seeks to isolate itself from politics precisely because politicisation undermines the technical competence required for national defence.

This is a principle to which India's institutional design approximates. The Indian Army functions through six operational commands, each under an officer of Lieutenant General rank, and one training command. Each has clear areas of responsibility and an established line of communication with the Ministry of Defence. This hierarchical structure serves a purpose--it generates many layers of oversight even as it preserves the operational autonomy essential for military efficiency. Senior commanders are required to function within parameters set by civilian authority. They, however, retain professional discretion over military matters within those parameters.

The Chain of Command in Practice

The system of command functions in a special manner in the context of internal security operations, where the military is under the control of the civilian administration. The Constitution has placed internal security operations clearly under civilian control, with the military helping civilian authority and not ruling the country itself. This becomes the key difference. This is evident in the examples from the past. During the 1965 war, the military was guided by the civilian direction, with the military being allowed operational independence.

Professional restraint shows concretely in operational practice. Counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast have seen operations on a wide scale under well-defined rules of engagement. Operations Sadbhavana and Samaritan in conflict zones show how military professionalism works at two levels: maintaining security while carrying out civic assistance. The military carries out such operations under legislative fiat, with retained oversight by Parliament. The Defence Committee of the Cabinet, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister and with Defence Minister, Service Chiefs, and Defence Secretary as members, is the institutional forum where civilians and the military talk to each other on matters of security.

Contemporary Institutional Reforms

Recent institutional reforms reinforce this framework. The creation of the Chief of Defence Staff position in 2019, though generating initial debate, reflects efforts to strengthen joint operational capabilities while maintaining civilian oversight.

The Department of Military Affairs, created in 2020, further integrates military expertise into the defence ministry's civilian leadership structure, enhancing professional dialogue rather than weakening civilian control.

Sustaining Professionalism in Polarised Times

This model faces contemporary tests. The existing polarisation within Indian society creates pressure on all institutions--including the military. Social media amplifies individual statements by military officers. It is sometimes removed from an institutional context. The temptation to co-opt the military into political narratives affects democracies worldwide. India's protection against such pressures lies not in any special virtue but in fact in conscious maintenance of institutional structures.

The Indian Army's legitimacy as a professional institution depends upon consistent adherence to apolitical professionalism, respect for chain of command, and transparent civilian oversight. In polarised times, these institutional anchors become more important, not less. The strength of democratic institutions rests ultimately upon institutions rather than individuals. The restraint that characterises the Indian military's conduct since independence demonstrates not exceptional virtue but systematic institutionalisation of professional norms. This constitutionally grounded framework provides the foundation of India's democratic governance.