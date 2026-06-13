‘A daughter is a daughter’: UP CM Yogi denounces defamatory social media posts targeting SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday strongly condemned the online trolling of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter, saying that no daughter should become a target of abusive or malicious public commentary, regardless of political differences.

Speaking at an event in Azamgarh, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 955 crore, the Chief Minister said he was disturbed to learn about objectionable comments being circulated on social media against Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter.

CM Yogi said that as soon as the matter came to his notice, he directed the police to register an FIR and take action against those responsible. Stressing the importance of respecting women, he said Indian society has traditionally viewed every daughter and sister with dignity and care, and such values should be upheld in public life as well.

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His remarks come days after an FIR was registered against three individuals accused of sharing a fake and defamatory social media post targeting the daughter of the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

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The case was filed by the cyber cell of the Kanpur Police Commissionerate after Samajwadi Party leaders approached the police, alleging that misleading and offensive content was being circulated online with the intention of maligning her image.

According to the complaint, a photograph of Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter was shared on X along with fabricated claims and derogatory remarks. The complainant alleged that the image had been morphed and that the allegations were completely false and intended to defame her.

While defending the police action, Yogi Adityanath also used the occasion to urge Akhilesh Yadav to ensure that his own party workers and supporters maintain decorum in public discourse. He said political disagreements should not lead to abusive language, particularly when it comes to women, senior citizens, and political opponents.

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The Chief Minister said all political parties have a responsibility to encourage respectful behaviour among their supporters and maintain civility in public debate. He also took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, suggesting that its leadership should do more to curb unruly behaviour within its ranks.

(with IANS inputs)

