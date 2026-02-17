A deadly date: Bahadurgarh CA arrested for slitting wife's throat post-Valentine's dinner

Bahadurgarh murder: A Valentine’s Day that began with celebrations and quiet moments between a young couple in Haryana ended in tragedy before the night was through.

After spending the evening together marking the occasion, the woman was later found dead under suspicious circumstances. What initially appeared to be a case of robbery soon took a darker turn when investigators began to suspect foul play within the household.

Police allege that the husband killed his wife and then attempted to stage the scene to make it look like a criminal attack, hoping to steer the investigation in a different direction.

The mystery behind the killing of Mahak was solved by Jhajjar police in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. Reportedly, the issue was solved within 18 hours.

Initially a case that appeared to be a robbery case soon turned out to be a cold blooded murder. As per the Ndtv reports, the murder was carried out by her husband, a chartered accountant named Anshul Dhawan.

As per the reports, around 11 PM, Anshul