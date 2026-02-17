Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017895https://zeenews.india.com/india/a-deadly-date-bahadurgarh-ca-arrested-for-slitting-wifes-throat-post-valentines-dinner-3017895.html
NewsIndiaA deadly date: Bahadurgarh CA arrested for slitting wifes throat post-Valentines dinner
HARYANA NEWS

A deadly date: Bahadurgarh CA arrested for slitting wife's throat post-Valentine's dinner

Haryana man allegedly killed his wife after celebrating with her on Valentine night. He further tried to mislead police by staging the crime as a robbery.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

A deadly date: Bahadurgarh CA arrested for slitting wife's throat post-Valentine's dinnerImage credit: Pixabay

Bahadurgarh murder: A Valentine’s Day that began with celebrations and quiet moments between a young couple in Haryana ended in tragedy before the night was through. 

After spending the evening together marking the occasion, the woman was later found dead under suspicious circumstances. What initially appeared to be a case of robbery soon took a darker turn when investigators began to suspect foul play within the household. 

Police allege that the husband killed his wife and then attempted to stage the scene to make it look like a criminal attack, hoping to steer the investigation in a different direction.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The mystery behind the killing of Mahak was solved by Jhajjar police in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. Reportedly, the issue was solved within 18 hours. 

Initially a case that appeared to be a robbery case soon turned out to be a cold blooded murder. As per the Ndtv reports, the murder was carried out by her husband, a chartered accountant named Anshul Dhawan. 

As per the reports, around 11 PM, Anshul 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
maang tikka for women
Traditional And Designer Maang Tikka Jewellery For Women On Amazon
silver anklet women
Elegant Silver And Designer Anklets For Women On Amazon
Salim Khan
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, Salman Khan rushes to meet
Auto news
Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine & bigger screen likely
women shoulder bag
Stylish Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Occasion Wear On Amazon
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant
Amul
Amul Celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood Break with Sam Mendes Film
women jewellery set
Elegant Necklace And Earring Jewellery Sets For Women On Amazon
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? DA may rise from 58% to 60% for Govt staff