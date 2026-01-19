A 27-year-old software engineer died after his car fell into a drain near Sector 150 in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The victim's family has alleged gross administrative negligence and has claimed that timely intervention could have saved his life.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park Police Station on the night of January 16-17.

The deceased has been identified as Yuvraj, a resident of Sector-150, Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar. His body was recovered following a search operation by SDRF/NDRF teams and has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delivery Agent's Efforts

Mohinder, a delivery agent working with an e-Commerce platform, jumped into the ditch where the victim had fallen and attempted to save Yuvraj; however, it was too late.

Moninder said, "The incident happened at 12 o'clock that night. I went there at 1:40 am. I was enroute delivering an order. There was a crowd, and seeing it, I understood that the fog was very thick that night, and someone had driven their car into the drain, because something similar had happened 15 days earlier. It was the same situation, and I had rescued that driver, too."

"Then someone said that a boy had fallen into the water with his car around 12 o'clock. I saw that the government employees were quite panicked... Then I asked them if I could go in. They asked me if I knew how to swim. I said yes. I immediately took off my clothes, tied a rope around my waist, and went straight in, at least 50 meters," he added.

"About 100 people were standing on the road, but I went so far in that I couldn't see a single person from there. They were showing me with torch signals from a distance, indicating where I should look for the car. The boy had drowned just 10 minutes before I arrived. Before that, the boy was trapped for 1.5 hours and kept calling for help," Moninder stated.

"After falling, he had also called his father, saying, 'I've fallen into a ditch, please save me.' The police arrived at the scene immediately, but most of the police officers were elderly, probably over 50 years old. The younger ones didn't go in themselves because the temperature was below freezing that day, and they didn't know how to swim... I looked for him for at least 30 to 40 minutes. They told me that he had stopped shouting for help around five minutes ago," the delivery agent further elaborated.

#WATCH | Noida techie death case | Greater Noida | Moninder, a Flipkart agent, who rescued Yuvraj's body from the drain, says, "The incident happened at 12 o'clock that night. I went there at 1.40 AM. I was enroute delivering an order. There was a crowd, and seeing it, I… pic.twitter.com/LQ8kVbgUVz — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2026

Also Read- Noida Techie Dies After Car Falls Into Drain: Struggled For 2 Hours, Stood On Top Of Vehicle, Father Alleges Crowd Made Videos | Shocking Details

Father Alleges Administrative Negligence

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father, Rajkumar Mehta, said his son struggled in the water for nearly two hours.

"My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos. My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter," he alleged.

What Does The Police Say?

According to the police, the accident took place when the car broke through the boundary of a drain at the Sector 150 intersection and fell into the water.

Satish Pal, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority, said an investigation is underway to determine responsibility. He also informed that the services of a Junior Engineer have been terminated by the authorities and an explanation has been requested from him.

Joint Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narain Mishra described the incident as "very tragic" and said the police stand with the victim's family. He said rescue efforts were initiated immediately with the help of fire brigade ladders, cranes, searchlights, and a makeshift boat, adding that visibility was near zero at the time.

(with ANI inputs)