A doctor, secret affair, and a car set ablaze: How wife's murder was dressed up as accident

At four in the morning on 21 March, a car burned on a quiet stretch of road near Chanatoriya, on the outskirts of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. Inside was a woman. Her husband and two other men stood nearby and watched.

What police were initially told was a tragic accident has since unravelled into something far more calculated, a murder planned by a doctor who used his own medical knowledge to cover his tracks.

Sagar police have arrested Dr Nilesh Kurmi, also known as Patel, a doctor from Garhakota, along with two accomplices, his tenants Ramkrishna Patel and Shubham Patel. The three are accused of the murder of Nilesh's wife, Seema Kurmi, 38.

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Lokesh Singh, additional superintendent of police, Sagar, confirmed that Nilesh confessed during interrogation. He had strangled Seema at home following a late-night argument, then transported her body to a remote spot, doused it in what is believed to have been petrol, and set the car alight.

The plan, investigators say, was shaped in part by Nilesh's medical background. He knew that ligature marks on Seema's neck would be immediately visible to any doctor at a hospital, and that as a medical professional himself, he could not plausibly claim ignorance of what those marks meant.

After strangling her, he called Ramkrishna and Shubham, telling them Seema had suffered a heart attack and needed to be rushed to the hospital. The two helped him carry her unresponsive body to the car, apparently unaware at that stage of what had actually happened.

The couple's 11-year-old daughter woke up as they were leaving. Nilesh told her that her mother was unwell and being taken for treatment, and instructed her to lock the door from inside. Their nine-year-old son slept through it in another room. An elder son was away at a hostel.

En route, Nilesh telephoned Seema's father and brother-in-law to tell them her condition was deteriorating — a call that helped construct the appearance of a worried husband rushing his wife to hospital. Near Chanatoriya, he pulled over, poured an inflammable substance over Seema's body, and set the vehicle on fire. The three men stepped back and watched it burn.

When police arrived at the scene, something did not add up. Seema's body had burned far more severely than the vehicle around it, inconsistent with an accidental fire or a CNG kit explosion, which was one of several contradictory explanations Nilesh offered during early questioning.

His accounts shifted repeatedly under interrogation. Crime scene evidence, however, did not. The post-mortem report is still awaited, but police say it is expected to confirm strangulation as the cause of death prior to the burning.

Investigators also noted that Nilesh had received training with the Border Security Force, a background they believe contributed to his methodical, if ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to mislead them.

The two accomplices, Ramkrishna and Shubham, later confessed under questioning. While they had initially helped move Seema without knowing she was already dead, they were present at the arson and did not report it to the authorities.

At the centre of this is an extramarital relationship. Nilesh had been involved with a younger woman from a nearby village who visited his clinic regularly. Their contact grew through phone calls and late-night conversations that Seema had begun to notice. She had found photographs and grown suspicious of his behaviour over time.

The arguments that followed, police believe, eventually led Nilesh to conclude that eliminating Seema was the only way to protect himself, both from the collapse of his marriage and from the exposure of the affair.

The case is being handled by the Sanodha Police Station. Interrogation is ongoing.

(With IANS inputs)