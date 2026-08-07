New Delhi: A steep drop in the water level of the Danube, Europe’s second-longest river that flows through 10 countries before emptying into the Black Sea, has uncovered hidden chapters of history, with World War II-era shipwrecks, unexploded ammunition and ancient mammoth fossils emerging from the riverbed across parts of Europe.
The Danube, one of Europe’s longest and most important rivers, has reached one of its lowest water levels in decades due to record heat and prolonged drought conditions across the continent. The river recently fell to its lowest level since 1996, exposing sections of its muddy bed and bringing to light objects that had been submerged for years.
The falling water level has affected river transport and ecosystems, but it has also brought rare archaeological discoveries to the surface.
Near the Serbian port of Prahovo, the remains of a rust-covered ship and a damaged mast, which once carried a Nazi flag, have been found on the riverbed.
According to CBS News, these ships were part of a fleet deliberately sunk by retreating German forces in 1944 as Soviet troops advanced through the region. German commanders sank hundreds of vessels in the Danube to block the river route and slow the movement of enemy forces.
Several of the exposed wrecks still contain tonnes of live ammunition and unexploded artillery shells. The discovery has created safety issues for local fishermen and boat operators who use the river.
At least 20 World War II-era shipwrecks have been found. Many of these wrecks had been hidden beneath the river for nearly eight decades.
Local residents are curious about the remains, though reaching the wreck sites is difficult. Danube resident Ivica Gavrilovic told the media, “People still do not know how to reach those ships.”
He added that many people are interested in seeing the wrecks but access is a challenge.
The shrinking river has also revealed a discovery from a much older period. In northern Bulgaria, the remains of an ancient mammoth were found near the village of Ryahovo.
Citing Bulgaria’s BTA news agency, Reuters reported that the discovery was made by a local resident. Experts sent to examine the remains identified a lower jaw, two teeth and a possible mammoth rib bone.
Nikolay Nenov, director of the Regional Historical Museum in Ruse, told BTA that the bones would be taken away for further examination to determine their exact age and origin. “I would not call it a sensational event, but for science, the discovery of such ancient remains is very important,” he said.
According to him, the area was believed to have once been a swamp, where the animal may have died thousands of years ago.
Mammoths were large extinct mammals from the elephant family. They looked similar to modern elephants but had thick fur-covered bodies and long and curved tusks.
Woolly mammoths lived in cold regions such as Siberia, Europe and parts of North America. Scientists believe they disappeared between around 4,000 and 10,000 years ago due to factors including climate change and human hunting.
The discoveries along the Danube show how changes in nature can expose objects and remains from different periods of history. A riverbed that was once hidden under several feet of water has now revealed traces of both a wartime past and a prehistoric world.
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