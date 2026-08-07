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A live history book? What is emerging from beneath Europe's drying Danube River will surprise you

Experts are examining the mammoth bones to determine their age and origin. The exposed shipwrecks still contain unexploded ammunition, creating safety risks in the area.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:08 AM IST
A live history book? What is emerging from beneath Europe's drying Danube River will surprise you
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen grab/CBS News Video)

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Zee Media Bureau

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