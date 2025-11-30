In a shocking incident from Maharashtra, a teenage girl performed haldi and kumkum rituals on her murdered boyfriend's body, calling their love “immortal,” even as police arrested her father and brothers for allegedly killing him.

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday evening in Nanded’s Juna Ganj area when 25-year-old Saksham Tate was allegedly lured into a trap by the girl’s family. According to investigators, her brothers, Himesh and Sahil Mamilwad, along with their father, Gajanan Mamilwad, and three others, shot Tate and then smashed his head with a stone slab, killing him on the spot. Police say the motive was rooted in caste prejudice: Tate belonged to a Buddhist community, while the girl’s family was Hindu, and they reportedly opposed the inter-caste relationship.

A Love Death Couldn't Silence

On Friday evening, as preparations for Tate’s funeral were underway, his girlfriend Aanchal arrived at his home. Overcome with grief, she collapsed beside his body. Then, in a moment that stunned onlookers, she performed symbolic wedding rituals, applying turmeric and vermillion to his forehead, as though marrying him in death.

“They killed him brutally, but they lost. My lover won, even in death,” she told reporters, her voice trembling yet resolute. She demanded strict punishment. “I want my father and brothers to be hanged.”

According to Aanchal, her family had been plotting to kill Tate for weeks and had repeatedly threatened him because of his caste background. The couple had been planning to marry soon, plans cut short by bullets and stones.

Accused Arrested Under Multiple Charges

Police have since arrested all the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and the Arms Act. A minor involved in the attack has been sent to a correctional home.

Aanchal has severed all ties with her family. “I will stay with his mother for the rest of my life,” she said, vowing to honor Tate’s memory. “They cannot separate us anymore.”

Police Heighten Security

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any potential caste-related tensions. The investigation is ongoing, with officers working to recover the murder weapon and record Aanchal’s detailed statement.