A Major Relief For Bihar? CM Nitish Kumar Transfers Rs 456 Crore To Over 6.5 Lakh Flood-Hit Families

In a major relief measure for flood-affected families in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday transferred Rs 456.12 crore directly into the bank accounts of 6,51,602 families across 12 districts.

Each family has received Rs 7,000 as compassionate relief under the state government’s disaster assistance scheme.

The transfer was inaugurated through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) from Sankalp Hall located at 1, Anne Marg, Patna. Speaking on the occasion, CM Nitish Kumar reiterated his government’s commitment to prioritising relief for disaster victims.

“The disaster-affected people have the first right on the state treasury. The state government is continuously working in the interest of the people,” he said in a social media post.

According to an official, nearly 38 lakh people across 66 blocks of 12 districts have been affected by floods this year due to rising water levels in the Ganga and heavy rains in neighbouring states.

The worst-affected districts include Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, and Katihar, along with parts of Nalanda.

So far, the Disaster Management Department has distributed 2.19 lakh polythene sheets, 57,639 dry ration packets, and set up 14 relief camps sheltering around 15,000 people. Additionally, over 85 lakh meals have been served through community kitchens, and arrangements for medical care for both people and livestock have been made.

The Chief Minister recalled that he held a review meeting with affected districts on August 13, followed by an aerial survey of Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Munger on August 14.

He said that instructions were issued to expedite relief operations and start disbursing compensation by August 20.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, the CM warned officials to stay vigilant: “The flood season is not yet over. September too often witnesses heavy rainfall and rising river levels. All officers must remain alert and extend sensitive, timely assistance to affected families.”

The event was attended by Disaster Management Minister Vijay Kumar Mandal, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit, and other senior officials. The District Magistrates of the affected districts also joined via video conferencing.

