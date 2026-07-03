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  • /‘A Model of healing with self-reliance’: Chhattisgarh CM impressed by the work of the Sothi Ashram

‘A Model of healing with self-reliance’: Chhattisgarh CM impressed by the work of the Sothi Ashram

Now nearly six decades old, the institution has grown far beyond a leprosy treatment centre. It has evolved into a hub of healthcare, social rehabilitation, and community support.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 06:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
‘A Model of healing with self-reliance’: Chhattisgarh CM impressed by the work of the Sothi Ashram

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‘A Model of healing with self-reliance’: Chhattisgarh CM impressed by the work of the Sothi Ashram
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