/‘A Model of healing with self-reliance’: Chhattisgarh CM impressed by the work of the Sothi Ashram

While the number of leprosy cases in India has declined over the years, the social stigma attached to the disease and the challenge of ensuring dignified rehabilitation for affected persons remain. Even after treatment, many continue to face social exclusion, neglect, and rejection.
In this context, the Indian Leprosy Relief Association Ashram at Sothi (Katrenagar) in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district stands out as a remarkable model that offers leprosy-affected persons not just treatment, but shelter, rehabilitation, skills training, and an opportunity to lead self-reliant lives.
Now nearly six decades old, the institution has grown far beyond a leprosy treatment centre. It has evolved into a hub of healthcare, social rehabilitation, and community support.
Established on April 5, 1962, by social worker and leprosy survivor the late Sadashiv Govind Katre, the Ashram was founded with the vision of reconnecting patients with mainstream society and helping them live with dignity. Today, Sothi Ashram is seen not merely as a place of charity or sympathy, but as a model of dignity-based rehabilitation.
The Ashram runs a 20-bed hospital where leprosy patients and other needy individuals receive free treatment, medicines, dressing, food, clothing, and shelter. It also offers basic medical facilities such as a pathology lab and X-ray services, while referring patients needing advanced care to higher institutions.
Currently, 75 men and women reside in the Ashram, with nearly 120 workers engaged in its service activities.
What makes the Ashram special is that it goes beyond treatment to help people stand on their own feet. Through farming, horticulture, chalk making, carpet weaving, rope making, tailoring, computer training, welding, and driving lessons, residents are linked to livelihood opportunities and encouraged toward self-reliance. The institution also supports the education of children living there.
The Ashram plays an active role in expanding healthcare services in the region. It regularly organises free health and eye check-up camps, and with government support, has facilitated more than 10,000 cataract surgeries so far.
During the health camp held on Wednesday, more than 300 people underwent various medical check-ups, along with awareness and screening for serious diseases such as cancer.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the Ashram on Wednesday and reviewed its service activities, medical facilities, and rehabilitation work. Describing the Ashram as “a true pilgrimage of humanity, compassion and service,” he noted that leprosy is not only a physical illness but has long been associated with social neglect and discrimination.
He emphasised that giving such individuals an opportunity to live with dignity, security, and confidence is one of society’s greatest responsibilities. The Chief Minister also inspected Sant Guru Ghasidas Hospital on the Ashram campus and said that helping a person stand on their own feet with self-respect is among the highest forms of service.
Sothi Ashram is more than a local institution in Chhattisgarh; it is a powerful example of a humane development model where public health, social justice, and dignity-based rehabilitation go hand in hand.
At a time when development is often measured only in terms of roads, buildings, and investment, Sothi Ashram reminds us that the true progress of a society lies in how much dignity, support, and self-reliance it can offer to its most neglected and vulnerable citizens.
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