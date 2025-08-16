A Murder in Saudi Arabia, A 26-Year Chase — And Finally, CBI Gets Its Man

After nearly three decades on the run, justice has finally caught up. The CBI has arrested Mohammad Dilshad — a man accused of committing a murder in Saudi Arabia back in October 1999 — after tracking him down across countries and false identities for 26 long years.

According to the CBI, Dilshad was working as a heavy motor mechanic and security guard in Riyadh when he allegedly murdered a man at his workplace. Soon after the crime, he fled to India and simply vanished.

In 2022, following a request from Saudi authorities, the CBI officially registered a case in India and began tracing him. They tracked his roots to a village in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, and even issued a Look Out Circular (LOC), but Dilshad remained missing.

Investigators later discovered that Dilshad had been living and working abroad all these years — in countries like Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia — using fake identities and new passports.

Through a mix of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the CBI finally managed to detect one of his recent passports and issued another LOC. The breakthrough came on August 11, when Dilshad was caught at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. He had just landed from Madinah via Jeddah, unaware that his latest alias had already been flagged.

The 52-year-old was immediately taken into custody. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody on August 14.

For the CBI, this arrest marks the end of a 26-year-long search — a rare case that stretched across continents, false identities, and two generations of investigators.

Further investigations are still underway. (With ANI inputs)