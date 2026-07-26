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A new chapter for Indian Railways: First indigenous hydrogen fuel cell train rolls out

The train will run on the Jind-Sonipat stretch of Northern Railway and has been entirely designed, engineered, and put together within India using domestic technology and know-how.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
A new chapter for Indian Railways: First indigenous hydrogen fuel cell train rolls out
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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