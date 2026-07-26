/A new chapter for Indian Railways: First indigenous hydrogen fuel cell train rolls out

India has reached a landmark moment in green transport with the unveiling of its first indigenously built Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train, the government announced on Sunday, describing it as a decisive stride towards a home-grown hydrogen rail network and the country's wider clean mobility goals.
The train will run on the Jind-Sonipat stretch of Northern Railway and has been entirely designed, engineered and put together within India using domestic technology and know-how.
Capable of carrying 2,600 passengers, it is being held up as proof that hydrogen can serve as a genuine green substitute for diesel-run rail services. "India's first indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train on the Jind–Sonipat section of Northern Railway has a capacity of 2,600 passengers," an official statement noted.
At the heart of the train lies a Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), which produces electricity through a reaction between hydrogen and oxygen across a proton-conducting Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) membrane. Water vapour and heat are the only by-products of this process, leaving the train entirely free of harmful emissions.
"Powered by a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell, it produces only water vapour and heat as by-products, making it a clean, zero-emission alternative to diesel," the statement added.
The train runs at an operational speed of 75 kmph, though it has been designed to reach up to 110 kmph, making it well suited to regional passenger routes while cutting down on carbon output.
To keep the train running, a purpose-built hydrogen refuelling set-up has been put in place at Jind in Haryana, covering everything from production and storage to compression and dispensing, forming a complete support system for hydrogen rail operations.
Safety hasn't been left to chance either. The train comes fitted with hydrogen leak detectors sensitive enough to pick up even the faintest leak straight away, guarding against any potential hazard and keeping operations running smoothly.
For Indian Railways, this is about far more than a single technological win. The hydrogen train lays the groundwork for a proper domestic hydrogen rail ecosystem and underlines India's growing resolve to build transport that is both sustainable and free of emissions.
(With IANS inputs)
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