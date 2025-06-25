Advertisement
A New Chapter In Space: Ax-4 Unites Astronauts From Four Nations-Know About The Crew Members?

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is now in orbit and set to dock with the International Space Station at approximately on June 26.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The crew of Axiom Mission (Ax-4) successfully launched on Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Axiom-4 consists of members including Commander Peggy Whitson of the US, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

Ax-4 marks a significant milestone for the first time ever, astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary will journey together to the International Space Station on a government-backed mission.

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who will pilot the Ax-4 mission is one of the four astronauts picked for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission. He was born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shukla was commissioned into the IAF fighter wing in June 2006.

As a combat leader and seasoned test pilot, he boasts an impressive 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

On February 27, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Shukla as one of the elite astronauts undergoing intensive training for India's maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, scheduled for launch in 2025.

He also shared his favourite song ahead of the launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. While reveling his playlist on Launched day, the Indian pilot unveils that he loves to listen to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' movie song 'Yuh Hi Chala Chal'.

(With ANI inputs)

