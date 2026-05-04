A new dawn in Tamil Nadu politics: How Actor Vijay’s expected win could end Stalin’s legacy

Tamil Nadu election results 2026: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has shaken Tamil Nadu politics on Monday, May 4, 2026, as vote counting unfolds across Tamil Nadu's 233 Assembly seats. As of 11:35 am, TVK is leading in 109 seats, while the ADMK is leading in 62 seats and the ruling DMK trails at just 41 – according to live data from the Election Commission of India. If these trends hold, Vijay could become Chief Minister and end the DMK's grip on Tamil Nadu in a single wave.

Unexpected numbers

The majority mark in Tamil Nadu's 233-seat Assembly is 118. TVK is currently leading in 109 seats, putting it within striking distance of a majority as counting continues through the day. This is a party that did not exist five years ago. Vijay formally launched TVK in February 2024 and is fighting his first-ever election this year – making today's numbers nothing short of extraordinary for a political debutant.

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Meanwhile, the DMK, led by sitting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is leading in just 41 seats -- a sharp fall from its comfortable 2021 majority of 133 seats. The Congress, DMK's alliance partner, is leading in only 5 seats -- a number that makes their combined tally look deeply troubled.

Also Read: Vijay's TVK leads Tamil Nadu election results: Could the actor-turned-politician's party ditch regional rivals to form govt with AIADMK?

What this means for M.K. Stalin's legacy

M.K. Stalin came to power in 2021 riding a wave of welfare politics and Dravidian ideology. If today's trends convert into wins, his government will be replaced by actor Vijay’s party. For ordinary Tamil families, this means a new government controlling school fee structures, rice subsidies, bus passes, and state employment schemes. Vijay's campaign focused heavily on youth unemployment and corruption -- two issues that clearly found traction at the ballot box.

A star who bet everything on one election

Vijay stepped away from a blockbuster film career to enter politics full-time. He campaigned across all 233 constituencies -- a physical and strategic commitment that distinguished TVK from parties fielding leaders who rarely visited smaller districts. The ADMK's 62-seat lead suggests the anti-DMK vote split between TVK and ADMK, but TVK clearly captured the larger share.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vijay's TVK crosses majority mark in trends; emerges single largest party

Results are still coming in. The full picture will emerge by the evening -- but as of now, Tamil Nadu is on the edge of a political shift that few predicted even six months ago.