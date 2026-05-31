A PoK citizen detained by Indian Army in Uri sector after crossing the LoC to meet girlfriend

An individual hailing from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was detained in the Uri sector by the Indian Army’s Northern Command on Sunday. The individual identified as Zeeshan Mir reportedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to meet his girlfriend. The apprehended individual was handed over to the J&K police and remains in custody.

According to officials, Zeeshan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Painkadi village in Muzaffarabad, crossed the LoC near Silikote in the Uri sector. He made the risky journey to meet his girlfriend, identified as Iram Bano, who resides in Tileai village in Uri.

The Indian Army’s 12 Grenadiers unit promptly detained Mir and is currently being interrogated by security agencies to ascertain the full circumstances of the crossing, including how Mir managed to traverse the heavily guarded LoC and whether any local assistance was involved.

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POJK intruder Apprehended



A POJK intruder has been apprehended, who was intercepted by alert Chinar Warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector. The vigilant troops maintained restraint while challenging the intruder and surgically apprehended the individual.… pic.twitter.com/RPax4IUbAB — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) May 31, 2026

This incident occurred amid heightened vigilance along the LoC. On the same day, authorities separately apprehended three individuals from the Sopore area of Baramulla district who were attempting to cross into PoK from the Hathlanga-Nambla axis. Officials said one of those apprehended was reportedly a former Territorial Army jawan.

Officials have not ruled out further angles, including possible links to smuggling, infiltration networks, or personal motives.









