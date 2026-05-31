Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051767https://zeenews.india.com/india/a-pok-citizen-detained-by-indian-army-in-uri-sector-after-crossing-the-loc-to-meet-girlfriend-3051767.html
NewsIndiaA PoK citizen detained by Indian Army in Uri sector after crossing the LoC to meet girlfriend
INTRUDER FROM PAKISTAN

A PoK citizen detained by Indian Army in Uri sector after crossing the LoC to meet girlfriend

Security forces separately apprehended three individuals from the Sopore area of Baramulla district who were attempting to cross into PoK from the Hathlanga-Nambla axis

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

A PoK citizen detained by Indian Army in Uri sector after crossing the LoC to meet girlfriend(Image: @ChinarcorpsIA/X)

An individual hailing from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was detained in the Uri sector by the Indian Army’s Northern Command on Sunday. The individual identified as Zeeshan Mir reportedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to meet his girlfriend. The apprehended individual was handed over to the J&K police and remains in custody.

According to officials, Zeeshan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Painkadi village in Muzaffarabad, crossed the LoC near Silikote in the Uri sector. He made the risky journey to meet his girlfriend, identified as Iram Bano, who resides in Tileai village in Uri.

The Indian Army’s 12 Grenadiers unit promptly detained Mir and is currently being interrogated by security agencies to ascertain the full circumstances of the crossing, including how Mir managed to traverse the heavily guarded LoC and whether any local assistance was involved.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: ‘Omar Abdullah won’t resign even as executive councillor,’ says LoP Sunil Sharma

This incident occurred amid heightened vigilance along the LoC. On the same day, authorities separately apprehended three individuals from the Sopore area of Baramulla district who were attempting to cross into PoK from the Hathlanga-Nambla axis. Officials said one of those apprehended was reportedly a former Territorial Army jawan.

Officials have not ruled out further angles, including possible links to smuggling, infiltration networks, or personal motives.




 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi
‘Maritime security and energy security inseparable': Navy Chief on Hormuz
RCB
RCB's predicted XI for IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans
VIP darshan
Madras HC questions VIP darshan, reignites debate over equality in temples
Kashmir literature festival
3rd edition of the Kashmir Literature Festival 2026 inaugurated at SKICC
sweaters for women
Winter Sweaters for Comfort Cold-Weather Style
Delhi building collapse
Multi-storey building collapses in Delhi, several feared trapped; Rescue on
J&K Drug Bust
Properties worth Rs 2 crore attached under NDPS act in J&K
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan creates history; joins Russell, Shoaib in an unwanted list
winter sweater
Sweaters for Effortless Everyday Elegance
Exercise PRAGATI 2026
Multinational Exercise PRAGATI 2026 concludes in Meghalaya's Umroi