‘A Possible Decrease In Parl Seats In TN Due To Less Population’: MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed concerns over a potential reduction in the number of Members of Parliament (MPs) from the state, following the success of population control measures.

Speaking on the matter, CM Stalin said, “India’s big goal was to control its population. Tamil Nadu has achieved huge success in this. We are facing a situation where there may be a possible decrease in parliament seats in Tamil Nadu due to less population.”

Stalin emphasized that if the population continues to decline, Tamil Nadu could lose representation in Parliament, possibly reducing its number of MPs from the current 39 to just 31.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan hit out at CM Stalin after a recent incident in which Hindi lettering on the name boards at a Railway station in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu allegedly by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers and said that the ruling party cannot encash on language politics anymore.

This comes amidst the ongoing row between the Centre and Tamil Nadu on the three-language National Education Policy (NEP).

Tamilisai Soundarajan said, “I condemn the attitude of DMK workers, erasing the Hindi words with black tar. This is a public property. People from the North are also coming to the state. Railway is connecting all the states. What authority do you have to erase Hindi words? Children and grandchildren of all ministers are studying in CBSE schools and learning three languages. I openly challenge MK Stalin to disclose how many children of your and your ministers' families are learning only two languages… And why are all your ministers running CBSE schools including your family members?”

She further alleged that for business' DMK wanted Hindi but for the welfare of poor children, he did not want other language.”

“This is politicisation of the interests of the public. People are understanding the double standards of DMK. When some children went to Punjab and Varanasi, they faced problems in communication. They cannot encash on language politics anymore. There are other issues in Tamil Nadu and to hide those, they are doing politics on language,” she said.