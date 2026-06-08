A property worth crores, 1,400 km journey to Delhi and a DU professor murder: How police tracked down a Bengal couple in 72 hours

New Delhi: What first appeared to be a murder inside a locked apartment in East Delhi has now led investigators to a town nearly 1,400 kilometres away in West Bengal.

Within three days of the killing of Delhi University Professor Debosmita Paul, the police tracked down and arrested a couple from Bardhaman who are accused of travelling to the national capital to carry out the crime.

Investigators say the murder was planned over a property dispute involving a house in West Bengal that the deceased had inherited from her maternal grandfather.

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An assistant professor at Shivaji College, Paul was found dead at her flat in Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave on Wednesday (June 3). What stood out immediately was the absence of any signs of theft, even though the victim lived alone.

According to police sources, the accused have been identified as Ramprasad Das and Banshree Das, residents of Bardhaman. Their minor son has also been detained. Officials said the couple will be produced before a local court, after which the Delhi Police is expected to seek transit remand to bring them to the capital for further investigation.

A visit that ended in murder

Investigators say the accused travelled from West Bengal to Delhi under the pretext of meeting Paul. The professor had separated from her husband in 2022 after five years of marriage and had been living alone in the apartment, while her husband was based in Bengaluru.

CCTV footage became one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case.

The police said the couple was seen entering the housing complex on Wednesday while wearing masks. They arrived in a private cab carrying bags and chose to use the staircase to reach the sixth floor where Paul lived. The cops believe they brought their minor son along to avoid attracting suspicion.

Officials said the accused were known to the victim and were allowed inside the flat without any resistance. Once inside, they allegedly used a weapon they had carried with them to kill her.

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According to the investigators, the couple returned roughly half an hour later after changing their clothes and left the apartment complex in a cab that had been waiting outside.

The cab driver was later detained and questioned. The police examined ride details and movement records, which helped them identify the passengers.

Raids across four states

The investigation expanded beyond Delhi. The police screened nearly 200 people who entered the housing complex on the day of the murder. From that list, at least 13 individuals were shortlisted and questioned. Seven police teams were formed and sent to different locations across four states.

Officials said hundreds of people were questioned during the investigation. The trail eventually led officers to Bardhaman, where the accused couple was arrested. They are presently being interrogated.

Dispute over property

The motive for the crime is believed to involve a valuable property in West Bengal. Paul had inherited the property after the death of her maternal grandfather. The house is estimated to be worth several crores.

The police said Ramprasad and Banshree were tenants living in that property and had been trying to acquire it. Investigators believe tensions grew after Paul repeatedly asked them to vacate the premises.

Officials allege that the couple then planned the murder in an attempt to gain control of the property.

Sister discovered the body

The crime came to light when Paul's sister, Devarati, alerted the police on Thursday (June 4).

According to the investigators, the apartment was locked from the outside. After repeated phone calls went unanswered, Devarati went to the flat and eventually broke in. Inside, she found her sister dead.

The police said Paul had suffered a deep head injury and her wrist veins had been severed. Officers also found jewellery and cash untouched inside the house, strengthening their belief that robbery was not the motive.

A murder case was registered and an investigation was launched. Within 72 hours, the police say they had identified the suspects, tracked their movements across states and arrested them in West Bengal. The investigation is continuing as officers work to establish the full sequence of events leading up to the killing.