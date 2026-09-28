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  • /A reported intel and a secret visit: Netanyahu makes unannounced UAE visit, meets President MBZ amid October 7 warning row

A reported intel and a secret visit: Netanyahu makes unannounced UAE visit, meets President MBZ amid October 7 warning row

The UAE has declined to comment specifically on the allegation, while affirming that open lines of communication have been maintained.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
A reported intel and a secret visit: Netanyahu makes unannounced UAE visit, meets President MBZ amid October 7 warning row
Image Credit: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (IANS)

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