A Ride That Should Shame Us All: Man Travels 80 Km On Bike With Wife’s Body

Nagpur: A haunting image unfolded on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway recently, one that left passersby stunned and the police chasing a grief-stricken man through rain-soaked roads. Amit Yadav, 36, rode for 80 kilometres with the lifeless body of his wife, Gyarshi, strapped to his motorcycle seat with a dupatta (a long scarf). Caught between shock and despair, the man was coming back home with his wife when the tragedy struck on a stretch near Deolapar.

Gyarshi was thrown off the bike in an accident and was run over by a truck. Alone on the desolate highway, Amit found himself facing an impossible choice. There was no mobile network, no passerby to lend help and rain pouring down in sheets.

“There was no mobile network and nobody to help. I picked her up, strapped her to my bike and rode back,” he told the police who spotted him speeding down the highway, with his headlight cutting through the monsoon gloom.

Amit took detours through dirt roads, seemingly willing to face any obstacle just to reach his home near Nagpur. Officers attempting to stop him were met with a desperate determination fuelled by grief and shock.

“When I saw cops chasing me, I panicked more and I kept going,” he admitted.

Eyewitnesses described a surreal scene. The rain-soaked road, the speeding bike and the body strapped to the seat created a chaotic spectacle, one that blurred the line between accident and desperate action.

Residents along the highway later spoke of feeling helpless, watching a man’s personal tragedy unfold before their eyes.

The local police confirmed that Amit was taken into custody, but stressed that no criminal intent was suspected. “This is clearly a case of a man in extreme distress, not a crime,” an officer said.

Investigators added that the immediate priority was to provide support to the family and ensure proper medical and legal procedures were followed.

Neighbours and friends describe Amit as a devoted husband who acted in desperation when confronted with a sudden tragedy.

