A Routine Transit, An 18-Hour Lock-In: What Pushed Chinese Ambassador In Delhi Into Damage Control

New Delhi: After India protested the detention of an Arunachal Pradesh–born woman at Shanghai Airport, China’s ambassador in Delhi, Xu Feihong, stepped in on November 25 to ease tensions. The tension erupted after an Indian traveller from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly detained and harassed at the Shanghai International Airport for around 18 hours on November 21.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok was flying from London to Japan. She expected a short layover. Instead, she said she was detained after Chinese immigration officials refused to accept her Indian passport because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

Thongdok had said her transit stop turned into a distressing experience when officials declared her passport invalid solely because it referenced a state that China claims as its own.

The alleged ill treatment meted out to her prompted a sharp reaction from New Delhi, which reminded Beijing that international aviation rules leave no room for such action. Officials described the incident as a violation of established travel conventions.

With an aim to easing the tension, Ambassador Xu, while speaking at a seminar in Delhi, called the India-China boundary question “extremely complex” and said it would take time to settle.

He said both sides remained in touch at the Special Representatives level and continue to work on maintaining calm along the border.

He highlighted, “The complex boundary issue and certain specific differences between our two countries do not define our bilateral ties, nor should they come in the way of cooperation.”

His comments came soon after India made “strong demarche” with the Chinese side, in Beijing and in Delhi, on the same day over the Shanghai incident. India stressed once again that Arunachal Pradesh “is an integral and inalienable part of India”.

During his address, Xu said the approach he outlined reflected “the basic interests of both countries and the shared aspirations of their peoples”. He also voiced hope that India and China would protect the multilateral system together.

He repeated that the border question would need time and steady engagement. “As two ancient civilisations, we have enough wisdom and capability to maintain peace and stability in border areas and to find a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution,” he said.

Indian officials familiar with China’s positions argue that Xu’s remarks indicate that Beijing wants cooperation in other sectors to continue, even while boundary negotiations remain slow.

India, however, has consistently stated that peace and stability on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are essential for any forward movement in bilateral ties. That stance has remained unchanged since the 2020 clashes in eastern Ladakh.

On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry rejected Thongdok’s allegations and said the actions at Shanghai Airport were taken “according to regulations”. The ministry also repeated Beijing’s claim on Arunachal Pradesh.

India countered it immediately. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The Indian citizen was detained while transiting through Shanghai International Airport, and she had a valid passport.”

He added that Arunachal’s status was beyond question. “Any denial by the Chinese side does not change this indisputable reality,” he said.

Jaiswal stated the detention violated several aviation treaties and even China’s own rules, which allow visa-free transit for up to 24 hours. “Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions,” he added.

India has already lodged a formal protest and is waiting for China’s detailed explanation.

For now, the issue remains open, even as both sides attempt to keep communication steady and the border region calm.