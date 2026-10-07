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A Rs 1,600-crore scam, a mystry suicide and India's top poll officer: The 2006 case involving CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The case dates back to the Kerala State Transport Project, a World Bank-funded road programme launched in the early 2000s. It includes a Rs 216-crore contract, delays over land acquisition, a demand for higher project costs and a series of Vigilance inquiries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
A Rs 1,600-crore scam, a mystry suicide and India's top poll officer: The 2006 case involving CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (File photo: ANI)

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A Rs 1,600-crore scam, a mystry suicide and India's top poll officer: The 2006 case involving CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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