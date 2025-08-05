A shocking incident unfolded after a 24-year-old woman died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district and left a note behind addressed to her brother. A few days after Raksha Bandhan, a sister wrote an emotional note to her brother, saying, "Be careful, little brother. This time, I may not be able to tie Rakhi on you".

As per NDTV reports, A woman in her mid-20s, identified as Srividya and working as a college lecturer, died by suicide just six months after marrying Rambabu, a village surveyor. In her note, she described the harassment that began barely a month into their marriage.

According to the note, Srividya endured a disturbing pattern of domestic abuse at the hands of Rambabu. He would allegedly return home intoxicated, subjecting her to physical violence and verbal abuse.

The abuse included humiliating her in front of others, using derogatory language and inflicting severe physical harm. The situation became so dire that Srividya felt compelled to take extreme action.

Authorities have been informed, and an investigation into her death is currently underway.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪‪+91 9999666555‬‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).