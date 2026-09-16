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'A taste of trouble': FDA suspends license of Mumbai's Cafe Mondegar, other outlets over food safety lapse

Maharashtra FDA intensifies its Ganpati food safety crackdown, suspending licences of four establishments and seizing dairy, sweet and banned food products worth crores over safety and hygiene violations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 07:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 07:33 AM IST
'A taste of trouble': FDA suspends license of Mumbai's Cafe Mondegar, other outlets over food safety lapse
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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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