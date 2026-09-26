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‘A terrorist country is asking me that’: Jaishankar shuts down Pakistani journalist at UN

EAM S Jaishankar is leading the India delegation at the 81st session of the UNGA, he is scheduled to address the High-Level Session on Saturday. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:49 AM IST
‘A terrorist country is asking me that’: Jaishankar shuts down Pakistani journalist at UN
Image Credit: IANS

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‘A terrorist country is asking me that’: Jaishankar shuts down Pakistani journalist at UN
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