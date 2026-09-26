/‘A terrorist country is asking me that’: Jaishankar shuts down Pakistani journalist at UN

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday hit back at a Pakistani reporter who attempted to heckle him with a question on terrorism during a press briefing in New York.
“A terrorist country is asking me that question,” Jaishankar responded to the Pakistani reporter’s intervention.
The briefing had been announced as a remarks-only interaction before it began. Towards the end, the Pakistani reporter abruptly intervened and sought to raise a terror-related question, which Jaishankar bluntly shut down.
Jaishankar was addressing the press alongside Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers.
The External Affairs Minister is in New York leading the Indian delegation for the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
He is scheduled to address the High-Level Session on Saturday. During his visit, Jaishankar has also attended several plurilateral and bilateral meetings.
#WATCH | 81st UNGA Session | "A terrorist country is asking me that question," says EAM Dr S Jaishankar in response to a Pakistani’s attempt at heckling EAM with a terrorism ‘question’ pic.twitter.com/wIfu9OUhfO— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026
India has consistently called on Pakistan to take “credible action” against cross-border terrorism.
India carried out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, in which 26 civilians were killed. India has said many nations have recognised its actions to defend itself against terrorism following the attack.
The condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack was also reflected in outcome documents at various multilateral forums, including a United Nations Security Council press statement issued in April 2025 and the recent BRICS summit in the New Delhi declaration.
The Resistance Front (TRF), described as a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the US Administration on July 18, 2025.
The 36th UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee Monitoring Report in July last year also referred to TRF’s links to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
India’s efforts over the years have led to the listing of several terrorist entities and individuals who find shelter in Pakistan.
India has also consistently highlighted what it describes as Pakistan’s deficiencies in preventing financial support to terrorists, contributing to sustained international scrutiny of terrorist networks operating from its territory.
Pakistan was placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List three times, with its most recent period running from June 2018 to October 2022.
As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan was forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including some involved in the November 26, or 26/11, attacks in Mumbai.
(with ANI inputs)
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