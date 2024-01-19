'A Time For Devotion For All': PM Modi Undertakes 11-Day 'Anushtaan' Ahead Of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' In Ayodhya

New Delhi: In a profound display of devotion and spiritual commitment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken an 11-day 'Anushtaan' and embarked on a pilgrimage to key temples dedicated to Lord Ram across the nation ahead of the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22nd.

A Call For Devotion: PM Modi's Message To The Nation

Addressing the nation from Solapur on Friday, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that this period is a time for devotion for all. He shared insights into his Yama Niyamas, religious practices guided by saints, undertaken rigorously before the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. Notably, the ritual commenced in the historic land of Panchavati, Nashik, Maharashtra, resonating with deep symbolic significance.

PM Modi's 11-Day 'Anushtaan'

During the 11-day spiritual journey, PM Modi is diligently following practices prescribed by sacred texts. These include sleeping on the floor, consuming only coconut water, engaging in Gau-pooja (cow worship), and various forms of 'daan,' such as 'anna daan' and donating clothes. The pilgrimage encompasses visits to significant temples across different regions, fostering unity and a profound connection with Lord Ram.

Nationwide Movement: Swachh Teerth Initiative

In addition to his spiritual endeavours, PM Modi's Swachh Teerth initiative has gained momentum, sparking a nationwide movement for temple cleanliness. His active participation in cleaning the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik on January 12 has inspired people across the country, turning #SwachhTeerthCampaign into a social media trend.

Countdown To Pran Pratishtha: Rituals In Ayodhya

As Ayodhya prepares for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, the rituals have entered their fourth day. The lighting of the holy fire marks the beginning of the day's ceremonies, with subsequent steps involving the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan.' The idol of Shri Ram Lalla will undergo various rituals, including 'Aushdhadhiwas' and 'Kesaradhiwas,' culminating in the closing of temple doors until the grand ceremony.

Tightened Security in Ayodhya

With 'Pran Pratishtha' Day drawing near, security in Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram, where Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resides, has been intensified. The city witnesses the installation of Ram Lalla posters, and selfie points emerge near key intersections, amplifying the festive atmosphere.

'Amrit Mahotsava' Celebration In Ayodhya

Ayodhya is immersed in the festivities of 'Amrit Mahotsava' ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad contributes by setting up tea stalls to provide free tea and biscuits to visitors. The sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Ram Temple witnesses worship ceremonies led by Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas, adding to the sacred ambiance.

Centre Declares Half-Day Leave: Nationwide Celebration

Recognizing the significance of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the Centre declares half-day leave on January 22. All central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments across the country will remain closed until 02:30 pm. Various organizations and groups plan activities to coincide with the ceremony, reflecting the nationwide celebration of this auspicious event.

Grand Ceremony on January 22: PM Modi To Lead Rituals

The 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals, symbolizing a momentous occasion. Noteworthy personalities have been invited, and the nation eagerly anticipates this historic event, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual fabric of India.