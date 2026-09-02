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A top commander for Ayodhya: Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra; from leading Operation Sindoor to Ram Mandir CEO

From leading the Indian Air Force's Western Air Command during the Operation Sindoor to being the 1st CEO of Ram Temple, Air Marshal (Retd.) Jeetendra Mishra prepares for a completly different role after more than 38 years of service.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
A top commander for Ayodhya: Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra; from leading Operation Sindoor to Ram Mandir CEO
Image Credit: Ram Temple's 1st CEO Air Marshal (Retd.) Jeetendra Mishra (IAF Pilot) being conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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