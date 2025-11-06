A Valley Painted In Crimson And Gold: Kashmir’s Autumn Is Pure Poetry Captivating Visitors

As the iconic Chinar trees shed their leaves, transforming the landscape into a vibrant crimson carpet and casting captivating reflections across Kashmir’s water bodies, this picturesque spectacle draws tourists and film crews to the valley. It is a seasonal beauty rarely found elsewhere in India.

Autumn in Kashmir is often considered a “hidden gem” season, overshadowed by the popularity of summer and winter. Its charm lies in the perfect blend of breathtaking scenery and pleasant weather, offering both travelers and filmmakers a serene, visually stunning backdrop.

While summer is known for lush greenery and winter for pristine snow, autumn—locally called Harud—turns the valley into a “painter’s palette” of gold, amber, and crimson hues. The Chinar trees are the star of this transformation, their fiery leaves carpeting the ground and reflecting beautifully in the lakes—creating a sight almost unmatched anywhere else in India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The weather during this time further enhances its appeal, with cool, crisp air, sunny days, and comfortable temperatures. It is ideal for outdoor activities, nature walks, and enjoying clear views of the Himalayan peaks beneath the majestic Chinar canopies, without the intensity of summer heat or winter cold.

Autumn is also a shoulder season, meaning popular destinations such as the Mughal Gardens, Dal Lake, and Pahalgam welcome visitors at a more relaxed pace. This creates a peaceful, artistic, and intimate travel experience. After nearly six months of slowdown, Kashmir is once again bustling with tourists, thanks to the enchanting beauty of this “hidden gem” season.

Arif, a tourist, shared his joy:, “We cannot describe Kashmir's beauty. No place in India is as beautiful. We visited Zero Point yesterday—it felt like Switzerland. We don’t want to leave. We want to live here forever. Seeing this in reality fills the heart with happiness.”

Another traveler, Afraz, remarked, “What we used to see only in films, we are seeing in real life today. If someone asks where paradise is, it’s right here in Kashmir. There is no fear, and the experience has been wonderful.”

The soft golden sunlight and the brilliant Chinar foliage provide endless opportunities for breathtaking photography and videography. In many ways, autumn offers the perfect balance of natural beauty, cultural warmth, and tranquility—making every journey deeply rewarding.

Keval from Nagpur, visiting with his wife, said, “We are newlyweds and chose Kashmir, especially during autumn. It has been a wonderful and value-for-money experience. The golden leaves are soothing for the mind. Everyone should visit.”

Kashmir’s tourism industry suffered a major setback after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, leading to widespread cancellations. However, the autumn season has brought signs of revival—not just among tourists, but also within the film industry. Film units have returned to shoot in the region, marking a significant boost to local morale and the economy.

A Tollywood film crew currently shooting in Pahalgam publicly stated that Kashmir is “100 per cent safe” and appreciated the cooperation of locals and security forces.

Film director Vimal Krishna said, “We thank all Kashmiris. We are the first unit to shoot in Pahalgam after the incident, and we can say it is completely safe. Locals are treating us like family. We hope more tourists and filmmakers return to experience Kashmir’s beauty.”

This renewed arrival of tourists and film crews—especially during the enchanting autumn—signals a hopeful step toward restoring Kashmir’s place as one of India’s most cherished travel and cinematic destinations.