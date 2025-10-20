A Watch For Samosa? As UPI Fails, Vendor Takes Man’s Watch As Payment At MP Railway Station – Viral Video Sparks Reactions

While traveling by train, passengers often rely on snacks sold by vendors at stations or onboard. However, for one man, this turned into a distressing experience when a vendor at Jabalpur railway station grabbed him by the collar and took his watch as payment for a samosa after a UPI transaction failed.

The footage, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the vendor grabbing the man by his collar as he attempts to pay via UPI, which reportedly failed. Meanwhile, the man’s train began to depart, and he was seen trying to signal that it was leaving.

Despite his efforts, the vendor refused to let go. In a bid to resolve the situation, the passenger removed his wristwatch and handed it over. The vendor then gives him the samosas.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to ANI, West Central Railway CPRO Harshit Srivastava has informed that the incident occurred on the evening of October 17, and action has been initiated against the vendor, Sandeep Gupta.

The vendor has been arrested under the Railway Act, and a case was registered. Moreover, his license was being cancelled.

"The incident occurred on the evening of 17th October. At Jabalpur station, a vendor snatched the watch of a passenger after he had purchased it from him. Taking quick action, the Railway Administration identified the vendor, and he was arrested under the Railway Act, and a case was registered. The license under which he worked is being cancelled. The vendor has been identified as Sandeep Gupta," CPRO Harshit Srivastava said.

#WATCH | A passenger was forced to give a watch to a samosa seller after his UPI payment failed while his train was departing from Jabalpur.



West Central Railway CPRO Harshit Srivastava says, "The incident occurred on the evening of 17th October. At Jabalpur station, a vendor… pic.twitter.com/3mHkMROq1E — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

Also Check: Diwali 2025: After Delhi-NCR, Chennai Witnesses Huge Rush On City Roads And Terminals

Netizens' Reaction

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some calling the incident "shameful".

A netizen shared the video on X and wrote in the caption, "Catering Mafia of Indian Railways — Out of Control!"

An X user also called it "the worst thing" he saw on the internet today.