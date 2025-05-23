In an extraordinary display of courage, leadership, and comradeship, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of SIKKIM SCOUTS of the Indian Army made the ultimate sacrifice while saving a fellow soldier during an operational task in North Sikkim on 22 May 2025.

The 23-year-old officer, commissioned less than six months ago on 14 December 2024, was leading a Route Opening Patrol towards a Tactical Operating Base (TOB) in Sikkim - a key post being prepared for future deployment. Around 11:00 AM, Agniveer Stephan Subba - a member of the patrol - lost footing while crossing a log bridge and was swept away by the powerful mountain stream.

Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, selfless leadership, and unwavering commitment to his team, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari instinctively leapt into the treacherous waters to save the Agniveer, without a moment’s hesitation. Another soldier Naik Pukar Katel also followed immediately in support. Together, they managed to rescue the drowning Agniveer. However, Lieutenant Tiwari was tragically swept away by the forceful current. Despite desperate efforts by his patrol, his body was recovered 800 metres downstream by 11:30 AM.

Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari’s heroic action is a shining example of the Indian Army’s core values- selfless service, integrity, leadership by example, and the unbreakable bond between officers and men, which transcends rank and is nurtured in both war and peace.

At just 23 years of age, Lieutenant Tiwari embodied the finest traditions of the Indian Army - placing the life of a comrade above his own, leading from the front, and upholding the highest standards of military ethics and valour. The officer is survived by his parents and a sister.

The Indian Army mourns the loss of a braveheart and a leader, who despite his tender age and brief service, leaves behind a legacy of courage and camaraderie that will inspire generations of soldiers to come.

Reported By: Anuvesh Shastra Rath