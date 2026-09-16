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'Six years of...': Inside Aaditya Thackeray's defiant defence against the new CBI Disha Salian FIR

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray dismissed the fresh CBI FIR linking him to Disha Salian's 2020 death as a politically motivated smear campaign.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 08:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
'Six years of...': Inside Aaditya Thackeray's defiant defence against the new CBI Disha Salian FIR
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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'Six years of...': Inside Aaditya Thackeray's defiant defence against the new CBI Disha Salian FIR
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