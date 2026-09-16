Shiv Sena (UBT) President Aaditya Thackeray categorically refuted any involvement in the death of renowned film personality Disha Salian in 2020, calling out a new FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as politically motivated mudslinging. Speaking for the first time after a fresh case was filed by the CBI under directions of the Bombay High Court, Thackeray said he never met or had any interaction with Disha Salian.
Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 16, 2026
Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for…
The new FIR comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by the late Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, stating gross foul play and cover-up at a high level.
Charges: The latest FIR states charges of conspiracy, destruction of public documents, and abuse of public machinery against political leaders and police officials.
Named individuals: Among other persons named in the FIR are former CM Uddhav Thackeray, actor Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, former CM Aaditya Thackeray, and some former police officials.
Legal position: The lawyers have emphasised that being named in an FIR is not necessarily an indication of one being declared an accused in the case under investigation.
Disha Salian met her demise after jumping off a high-rise in Malad on 9th June 2020, but previous investigations seemed to suggest that she was suicidal.
Findings that remained consistent: The Malwani police filed an accidental death report and negated foul play, which was further substantiated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up in December 2023.
Political revenge: In condemning six years of media trial and false allegations, Thackeray stated that he will not be dissuaded from his political stance by distractions.
Call for truth: Asserting his belief in facts over any noise, Thackeray called for an unbiased reinvestigation without any political intervention.
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